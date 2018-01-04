Will we see you? Let us know you’re attending Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo.

WILL WE SEE YOU AT THE EXPO? Let us know if you are “GOING” or are “INTERESTED” on Facebook!

The Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo is Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Convention Center.

Plus, you can get tickets to work out with Chris Downing, Beachbody’s newest Super Trainer and creator of the revolutionary workout program, Shift Shop. Chris will be leading a 30-minute workout and a 30-minute motivational speech and Q&A session with the audience. A limited amount of tickets have now been released on a first come, first serve basis.

This year’s expo will also feature presentations from leading health experts in Richmond. Learn how to prevent heart disease, achieve permanent weight loss and protect yourself against cancer. There will also be free health screenings, fun activities and information on products and services relating to healthy living.