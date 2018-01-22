West End murder suspect was questioned in girlfriend’s death: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Matthew Glenn Shea is behind bars at Henrico Jail West, charged with second-degree murder, but it’s not the only death he’s been questioned about.

Crime Insider sources confirm that Shea, 29, is also the former boyfriend of 25-year-old Barbara Brown. Brown, a young mother of six, was found dead inside her Chamberlayne Avenue apartment in November 2017.

Sources say her death is suspicious, and those same sources say Shea has been questioned but not charged in that case.

Shea was charged Friday afternoon in the murder of Tom McCauley. The 27-year-old was stabbed outside Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Gayton Road in western Henrico on Monday, January 8. He died at the hospital two days later.

Shea was previously arrested in 2012. He was convicted on possessing the drug ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to court records. He was also convicted of eluding police in the 2012 incident.

The Henrico man appeared in court Monday and was arraigned on the second-degree murder charge.