Henrico man charged in murder outside West End store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Matthew Glenn Shea, 29, of Walton Farms Court in western Henrico, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Thomas McCauley, according to court documents.

Shea appeared in court Monday and was arraigned on the second-degree murder charge.

McCauley, 27, was stabbed outside Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Gayton Road in western Henrico on Monday, January 8.

He died at the hospital two days later.

Henrico Police have not yet commented about the arrest.

Investigative details that could indicate a motive in the stabbing have also not yet been released.

Shea was previously arrested in 2012. He was convicted on possessing the drug ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to court records. He was also convicted of eluding police in the 2012 incident.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.