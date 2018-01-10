× 27-year-old West End man stabbed outside Ollie’s has died

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The stabbing victim who stumbled into the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Gayton Road in western Henrico Monday night looking for help has died. The man, identified by friends and family as Tom Clinton McCauley, suffered stab wounds and a deep cut to his neck, according to Crime Insider sources.

The victim needed more than 10 blood transfusions to be stabilized, according to Crime Insider sources. Police only confirmed the man had suffered “severe trauma to the upper body” Monday night and that he was “transported to a local hospital.”

Police said McCauley was 27 years old, and that he died January 10.

Two days before, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Henrico Police and Fire responded to the Ollie’s Discount Store located at 12450 Gayton Road for a medical emergency. Officers located an adult male victim who had been stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

McCauley was 2009 graduate of Tucker High School in Henrico’s West End, according to friends.

“I can’t imagine anyone that knows him would do that to him. “He is very nice and friendly, ” friend Shae Finley said. “He loved [his cats] like his own children.”

This remains a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.