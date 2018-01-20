Ride honors tow truck driver killed in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Wrecker drivers from all over Central Virginia came together Saturday afternoon to remember a fellow tow truck driver killed on the job earlier this month.

According to Petersburg Police, Allan Humphries was shot and killed on Thursday, Jan. 11 while repossessing a car in the city of Petersburg.

A vigil to to honor Humphries started at the Roses parking lot on Mechanicsville Turnpike and from there friends, family and colleagues proceeded down Interstate 95 to the spot where he was murdered in Petersburg.

Roses were left where Allan Humphries was killed earlier this month while repossessing a car in Petersburg. More on @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/frhvnF6566 — Stephany Holguin (@StephanyReports) January 20, 2018

During the emotional vigil, the 42-year-old was remembered as a caring man who was a great friend and hard worker.

The owners of River City Recovery, where Humphries worked, attended the vigil and thanked the towing families across our area for their solidarity.

"I am so proud of our towing community and the outreach giving the thoughtfulness it's nice to know we all do come together as a family," Jimmy Lee said.

A message from vigil organizers: remember Humphries with joy and not how he was murdered.

As for the suspect, 20-year-old Anton Robinson was arrested in connection with the murder. He was charged with first-degree homicide.

Newly obtained court documents reveal investigators seized several items, including counterfeit money, from the home where the shooting happened.

According to an affidavit, the responding officer determined the shooter most likely stood on the steps of the home and fired a single shot at the rear window of the tow truck, which struck and killed Humphries.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family with funeral costs.