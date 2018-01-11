Suspect arrested after man killed in Petersburg neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have arrested a suspect after a man was killed around midnight Thursday morning along the 3700 block of Westwood Drive in Petersburg.

Police were called to the area of Lakewood Drive and South Crater Road at 12:09 a.m. where they found the body of 42-year-old Elwood A. Humphries of Williamsburg.

"Police arrived at the scene and found an adult male deceased from a gunshot wound," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said.

Police later arrested 20-year-old Anton B. Robinson of Petersburg in connection with the homicide.

Robinson, who was charged with first-degree homicide, being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police credited the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department and citizens from Petersburg for help in the case.

“Homeowner concerned advises a tow truck on Lakewood that hasn’t moved since the gunshot was heard,” can be heard in emergency communications. “She also observed a sedan speeding off in the area.”

Multiple tow trucks were spotted leaving the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

One tow truck was towing another tow truck. A second tow truck was towing a car.

Police have not commented on the circumstances regarding the crime, but the tow truck company that was involved does car repossessions in the area.

Humphries' murder is petersburg's first homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

