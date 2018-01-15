Tom Patton surprises teachers and students who lost supplies in classroom flood

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Hopewell teacher and her students recently all their school supplies when pipes burst inside their classroom at Harry E. James Elementary School.

Kindergarten teacher Kristen Gore lost all her teaching supplies and even some personal items inside the damaged classroom.

While insurance should cover some of the expenses, CBS 6 meteorologist Tom Patton knew he wanted to help when he heard about the news.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, Patton, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, made a special delivery to the class of Ms. Gore.

“We went shopping and got you a bunch of school supplies for you to enjoy and hopefully use,” said Patton. “Just in case we forgot something, we got you a very nice gift card for Staples… you can shop and figure out what you need.”

“Oh my God…. Thank you,” said Ms. Gore.

“We’re really sorry and happy we can do something to help you guys out,” said Patton.

CBS 6 Gives is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

