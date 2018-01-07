Plow crews working to remove ‘persistent’ ice pack from secondary roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Officials said Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are still working to remove ice pack from secondary routes in below-freezing temperatures.

The low temperature Sunday morning at Richmond International Airport dropped to -3°, according to CBS 6 Weather Authority meteorologists. This shattered the old record of 10° from 2014, and was the coldest temperature since -6° on January 21, 1985. Lows away from the coast ranged from a little above zero to around -10°.

VDOT officials said that while nearly all roads are passable, drivers should be on the lookout for potential slick spots overnight and in the early a.m. hours until temperatures rise.

Officials urged drivers to keep the following travel tips in mind when dealing with icy conditions:

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges, overpasses, hills, ramps and shady spots.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and snow removal equipment.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit www.511virginia.org before traveling. (Individual road conditions can be found by visiting http://www.511virginia.org/mobile/?menu_id=conditions.)

Meteorologist Mike Stone said afternoon temps Monday will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be variably cloudy and then become mostly cloudy before a few afternoon showers are likely to develop across the region, with some patchy freezing rain over northern and western Virginia, where Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect.

However, the warming trend will continue through the week, and in a big way. Tuesday will offer a good amount of sunshine, with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Click here to find out when we will see highs in the 60s this week.