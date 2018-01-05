VDOT warns of refreezing as crews make progress on secondary, neighborhood roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continues to remove snow and ice from secondary roads and neighborhood streets in Central Virginia after a powerful winter storm dumped snow across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Officials said interstates and primary roads were clear by Thursday, so they are focused on problem areas using special tools.

"Now we are going to potentially move some specialized equipment in there to help navigate some of those narrow streets, such as front end loaders and motor graders and that will allow us to help tackle some of the persistent ice pack," VDOT Communications Manager Lindsay LeGrand said.

However, meteorologists warned that the worst of the cold weather will take place this weekend, so refreezing on roads will occur.

"Drivers are advised to use caution, reduce speed and increase following distance when traveling over the next few days, especially on secondary roads and subdivision streets," officials said.

Crews are also monitoring roads for potholes, so if you spot one or other road hazards, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center 24 hours a day at 800-FOR-ROAD or 800-367-7623 or https://my.vdot.virginia.gov

The agency stressed their goal is to have all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after the storm.