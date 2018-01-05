Temps will be even colder this weekend; isolated lows below zero possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic air arrived late Thursday, producing lows Friday morning in the single digits and teens. Highs on Friday only reached the mid 20s. The worst of the cold weather will be over Virginia this weekend.

Lows Saturday morning will be between zero and 10° across much of the area. Some isolated lows below zero are possible, especially where there is decent snow cover.

There will be a light wind blowing, and this will produce wind chills near or below zero through about mid-morning. Another wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire Commonwealth.

High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to get out of the lower 20s. In many cities, these will be the coldest high temperatures in about three years.

Northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills from breaking 15° across much of the area Saturday afternoon.

The coldest weather of the winter thus far will be here Sunday morning, with lows near or below zero. Wind speeds will be fairly light, so there should not be any major additional wind chill.

Highs Sunday will range from the mid 20s to the lower 30s.

A new record was set Friday afternoon for the coldest high temperature for January 5. A record low will likely be shattered Sunday morning at Richmond International Airport.

The arctic air will exit after Monday morning. A huge temperature rise will occur for the week ahead, with highs getting back into the 40s, 50s and 60s.

