Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Richmond schools closed Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — Most school system in Central Virginia have closed for Thursday, January 4, due to winter weather.

A strong winter storm moved near the Mid-Atlantic coast Thursday morning and brought steady snow to the area, especially between midnight and 6 a.m. — with heavier snow near the coast.

After declaring a two-hour delay on Wednesday afternoon, the largest school districts in Central Virginia — Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, and Richmond — have all now announced they would stay closed Thursday.

To see a complete list of school and business closings, click here.

Inclement weather update: Chesterfield County schools and school division offices are closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Custodial personnel/maintenance employees required to work during closings for cleanup and maintenance will receive further directions from their supervisor. — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) January 4, 2018

SCHOOL IS CLOSED! We have a change: Henrico County Public Schools and offices will now be CLOSED today, Thursday, January 4, 2018. Employees: Code 0 (No employees report.) Let the talented performers from our Center for the Arts take it from here in our first-ever rhyming ALERT: pic.twitter.com/wnxbEjj6UG — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) January 4, 2018

ALL RPS Schools and offices will be closed today, Thursday, January 4, due to inclement weather conditions. PLEASE NOTE: ALL RPS Facilities and Custodial Staff are to report to their locations at 9:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/qmMrUODS2e — Richmond(VA) Schools (@RPS_Schools) January 4, 2018

Snow will taper off, from west to east, throughout the morning into midday.

Clouds will decrease quickly as the storm departs. Winds will gust over 30 mph. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. Snowfall amounts across the metro will be in the 1 to 4 inch range with some isolated higher amounts.

Areas east of Interstate 95 will see 4 to 7 inches of snow, with some pockets of locally heavier totals. The heaviest amounts will be most common in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and some locations near the coast could see isolated totals of 8 or more inches of snow.

Blizzard conditions will be possible near Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Far western Virginia will see little to no accumulation.

The next shot of Arctic cold arrives behind the departing storm.

Highs Friday and Saturday will be back in the mid 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chills Friday morning will be below zero in spots.

Highs will get back into the 40s next Monday and Tuesday. Some rain showers are possible Monday.