Parts of Virginia will see over 6 inches of snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong winter storm will move near the Mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This will bring a period of steady snow to the area, especially between midnight and 5 a.m. Snow will be heaviest near the coast.

This storm will have a sharp western cutoff of snow, and this will be just west of Interstate 95. Areas far west of I-95 will see little to no accumulation. Across the metro, 1 to 3 inches of accumulation are expected, with the heavier amounts on the east side of the metro.

The Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula will see in excess of 3 inches of snow, and some locations could see over 6 inches. Even heavier totals will occur over the Eastern Shore down into Norfolk.

You can see how the probability of snow of at least three inches is very high near the coast.

In the metro, the initial dry air and the sharp western edge of snow will keep totals down.

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas east of Interstate 95. Much of the Richmond metro area and the I-95 corridor is under a winter weather advisory. Blizzard warnings are in effect for the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads, as well as Mathews county.

The criteria for a blizzard depends on wind speed, visibility and duration. These conditions will likely be met near the coast, but not across the rest of our viewing area.

Gusts will be over 30 mph at times as the storm moves by and exits. Gusts near the coast may exceed 40 mph.

Behind this storm will be another punch of arctic air. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s and overnight lows will be in the single digits. Warmer weather returns early next week with highs back into the 40s.

