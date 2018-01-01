× 38-year-old Prince George man dies in car crash on New Year’s Eve

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. – Police said alcohol was believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve that left the driver dead.

Jason Lee Barnett, age 38, of Prince George, was ejected when the 2001 silver Honda he was driving east in the 6200-block of W. Quaker Rd. ran off the road to the right, crashed into embankment and rolled over multiple times

Police arrived on scene at 11:32 p.m. and found Barnett unconscious and unresponsive in a field on the south side of W. Quaker Rd.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

In April 2017, there was another fatal crash along this stretch of road, in the 7200-block of W. Quaker Road. The vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned and the driver was ejected.

