× 23-year-old Chester woman died in single-car crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the driver who was killed in a single-vehicle traffic fatality on Saturday, April 15.

The driver, identified as Melissa L. Michael, age 23, of Chester, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred in the 7200 block of West Quaker Road at approximately 7:10 p.m., according to police.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 2006 Hyundai, operated by Michael, was traveling eastbound on West Quaker Rd.

The vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Investigators’ preliminary findings revealed Michael was not wearing a seatbelt.

Friends who would like to share memories or photos of Melissa Michael can do so here.