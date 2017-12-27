Julie Bragg surprises families with free kid’s haircuts for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Money is often tight for parents during the holidays, so CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg decided to surprise a few parents in Chesterfield who were getting their kids all gussied up for the holidays.

Bragg stopped by a kids’ salon on Midlothian Turnpike called Divas N Dudes.

She was able to help three families save a little cash by picking up the tab for five holiday haircuts.

“Parents work hard and this time of year there are so many extra bills. So, we wanted to come and just pick up the bill for the haircuts today,” said Bragg.

“Salon owner Angel Kosco and her staff did a wonderful job keeping the kids entertained with movies and games, while making them look great,” she added.

After buying the haircuts for the kids, Bragg wasn’t finished. She also took care of the tips for the two stylists.

“We wanted to help the families this time of year, but we wanted to help you guys too. So we wanted to give you a little extra holiday tip,” said Bragg.

Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

