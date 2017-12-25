Santa surprises children at the Ronald McDonald House of Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Santa made a special stop at the Ronald McDonald House of Richmond this Christmas.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Santa brought special gifts for the Bouras children.

The children are here for the Feeding Program at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The family is staying at the Ronald McDonald House while the children receive medical services at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

They will be in town through the month of January.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust. All we ask is that the recipients pay it forward one day.

