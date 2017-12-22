6-year-old child killed in I-85 crash wasn’t wearing seatbelt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the 6-year-old boy killed in a crash on Interstate-85 in Dinwiddie County Friday morning.

Anthony Tyrone Coleman Jr., 6, of Carrollton, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. state police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality on the southbound side of Interstate 85, 1.8 miles south of Rt. 460.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2007 Hyundai Veracruz driven by Larhonda C. Coleman of Carrollton, Georgia was traveling southbound on Interstate-85, ran off road left losing control causing the vehicle to run off road right striking a post, a culvert, and then overturning multiple times before coming to rest,” said a state police spokesperson.

The 6-year-old, who was a backseat passenger in the vehicle, was not wearing any child safety restraints, according to police.

The driver, Larhonda Coleman and an adult male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Larhonda Coleman was charged with reckless driving, fail to secure child, and fail to wear seatbelt.

“Fatigue was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team,” said the spokesperson.

Virginia State Police says so far, this year, there has been 806 highway traffic fatalities, compared to 724 in 2016.