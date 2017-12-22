6-year-old child killed on I-85

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A six-year-old child from Georgia was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The child was a passenger in the car, which also carried two adults, police said.

"The driver and front seat passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries," Virginia State Police Sgt Keeli Hill said.

Sources tell Jon Burkett the driver and passenger are in stable condition.

The crash was reported at 8:06 a.m., in the southbound lanes of I-85 at the 60 mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

Sources also tell CBS 6 that the child was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Virginia State Police says so far this year, there has been 806 highway traffic fatalities, compared to 724 in 2016.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.