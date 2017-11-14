× Arrests made after trash collector finds body behind Richmond market

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men were taken into custody after a body was discovered behind a Richmond market.

Christopher L. Shelly, 39, of Dinwiddie Avenue in Richmond, and Rodney F. Lynch, 44, of Ingram Avenue in Richmond, were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The men were charged in connection to the October 10 shooting death of Chanti N. Robinson.

A trash collector found Robinson’s body behind Brisas Del Mar Latino Market in South Richmond.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.