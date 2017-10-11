× Police put name to body found behind Richmond market

RICHMOND, Va. — The man whose body was found behind Brisas Del Mar Latino Market in South Richmond has been identified.

Chanti N. Robinson, 29, of 2nd Avenue, was found dead along the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, according to Richmond Police.

A trash collector found Robinson’s body early Tuesday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

It appeared Robinson had been shot, police said.

“The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.