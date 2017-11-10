Pregnant mother worried about no heat, cracked windows during freeze warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- With temperatures forecast to dip below freezing this weekend, some Gilpin Court residents without heat are asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

Residents complained that maintenance crews at the public housing complex had not yet turned on the heat as of Thursday, Nov. 9.

"Everybody keeps asking when it's going to get cut on," Sheneice Redd-Richardson said. "We just don't know yet."

The pregnant mother of two said she feels like she is getting the cold shoulder after moving into Gilpin Court last month.

She said living without heat during this cold snap has been unbearable.

"And then some of the windows have like cracks in them, so it's still air that comes through," she said.

Gilpin Court tenants reached out to the After the CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out about the issue, a Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority (RRHA) spokeswoman said a broken line in the HVAC system impacted the 302 apartments in the complex.

Contractors, who replaced that line, went door-to-door at the complex asking residents about their heat on Friday.

Redd-Richardson said she hopes this is the last heat-related issue she has this winter.

RRHA officials said heat has been restored to all Gilpin Court residents.

