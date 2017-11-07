× Two suspects arrested for shooting during Chesterfield vigil

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va– Police have arrested two suspects in relation to a shooting that occurred in the 6500 block of Lothaire Court at about 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Police responded to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a life-threatening gunshot wound.

At the time of the shooting, community members had assembled in the Kings Forest neighborhood for a vigil for recent homicide victim Chazaray Moseley.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he remains at this time. The man shot at Thursday night’s vigil is the son of a Richmond Police officer, according to Crime Insider sources.

A short time after the shooting, two suspects, identified as George L. Anderson Jr., 28, and Marcus Cody Lee Jr., 23, were apprehended in Richmond. Both Anderson, of the 5700 block of Pony Farm Drive in Henrico, and Lee, of the 5000 block of Bryce Lane in Richmond, were charged with aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lee was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both are being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Moseley, 28, was found dead in his car on October 27. He had been shot multiple times.

A neighbor had called police about an improperly parked vehicle in front of their home. When Moseley’s sister went to move the car, she discovered her brother’s body behind the wheel.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect or motive in Moseley’s death.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.