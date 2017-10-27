Body found in car parked in Chesterfield neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a gold-colored car parked in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

It appeared the 28-year-old male victim in the car had been shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The car was discovered along the 6500 block of Old Zion Hill Road. That is located in between Cogbill Road and Route 10.

According to the victim's family, he lives near where he was found dead which is near where his family lives. According to Crime Insider sources a neighbor asked the victim's sister to come move his car, because it was blocking her driveway. The sister found her brother dead behind the wheel.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect or motive in what appeared to be a fatal shooting.

Interim Chief of Police Dan Kelly was at the scene, along with multiple forensic units.

This is a developing story.