Teen allegedly abducted by MS-13 gang member disappears again 

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who is believed to be endangered.

The Prince William County Police Department said Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz voluntarily left her home in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Sinahi is believed to be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered,” officials posted on Facebook at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Aguilar-Cruz is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. There has been no word on what she was wearing.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for the 16-year-old three weeks ago after she was reportedly abducted by a 21-year-old man police said claimed to be a member of the MS-13 gang.

Police said the abduction happened at a party in the 14800 block of Danville Road when Roberto Medrano-Segovia got in a verbal altercation with the victim, WDCW reported.

Other people at the party intervened, but Medrano-Segovia is accused of displaying a knife toward witnesses, according to police.

Medrano-Segovia reportedly left the party and came back with “associates,” then got in another argument with the victim.

Witnesses told police they watched as Medrano-Segovia forced Cruz into a car, “seemingly against her will.”

Police received information around 2 p.m. Sunday that the victim and suspect were at an address in Woodbridge. They were questioned, and

When question, police said they provided false identification before being positively identified. Cruz was unharmed and brought home to her family, and Medrano-Segovia has been arrested and charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Aguilar Cruz was reunited with her family.

Medrano-Segovia was arrested and charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Sinahi’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!