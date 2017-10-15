Missing Woodbridge teen possibly abducted, believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Prince William County Police for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have been abducted early Sunday morning.

Police issued the alert for Sinahi Aguilar Cruz, who was last seen in the 14800 block of Danville Road in Woodbridge, at 1:43 a.m. She is described as being 5'2, weighing 125 pounds with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with purple stripes, denim jean pants and a light colored jacket.

Cruz is believed to be in extreme danger as police believe she was likely abducted by 21-year-old Roberto Medrano Segovia. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and short black hair and was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt, baggy blue denim jeans and white Air Jordan sneakers.

They may be traveling in a dark Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback.

Police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to either contact the Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-VACHILD).

