× Person shot at Chesterfield vigil for recent homicide victim

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – A person was shot during a vigil for a recent homicide victim.

Chesterfield Police said the shooting occurred in the 6500 block of Lothaire Court at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

One person was transported to an area hospital with what appears to be a life-threatening gunshot wound. At the time of this shooting community members had assembled in the Kings Forest neighborhood for a vigil for recent homicide victim Chazerey Moseley.

Moseley, 28, was found deceased in his vehicle. He had been shot multiple times.

A neighbor had contacted police about an improperly parked vehicle and when Moseley’s sister went to move the car, she discovered him dead behind the wheel.

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect or motive in what appeared to be a fatal shooting.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.