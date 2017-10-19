VSU on lockdown after second campus shooting in less than a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- For the second time in less than a week, Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus. Sources tell CBS 6 that a man was shot in the stomach behind a VSU building Thursday night.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Hayden Street. Those sources said a crowd of approximately 200 people were dispersed by police after the shooting. There's no word why the group was gathered.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

Police have not released any information about the shooting at this time.

Shooting On Campus - Go/Stay indoors. Avoid area. Police on scene. Campus on lock down. — VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 20, 2017

The shooting comes after a man was shot on campus last week. The victim was shot on Hayden Street at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, October 14, during homecoming weekend. The campus was placed on lockdown for more than four hours.

The suspect in that shooting is still at large.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.