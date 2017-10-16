Police share photo of man wanted in Virginia State homecoming shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released an image of the man wanted for a shooting during Virginia State University Homecoming weekend.

"Surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect dropping a firearm on campus and exiting VSU at Lee Street and Chesterfield Avenue," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The suspect is described as a black male wearing light blue jeans and a white T-shirt with blue sleeves."

Police were called to a shooting on Hayden Street at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, October 14.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, who is not a VSU student, suffering from a gunshot wound," the police spokesperson said. "The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

The university was placed on lock down until about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.