Cold Platform brings rolled ice cream trend to Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Cold Platform, a new shop in Short Pump, specializes in rolled ice cream.

The special type of ice cream, which comes from southeast Asia, has been gaining popularity in the U.S.

Manager Jonathan Alvarado said the process to make the confection involves a lot of mixing and chopping.

"As you put the base on, you put all the mixings in, which are the toppings,” Alvarado said. “You chop it all up, and every time you chop it, it creates air in there, which crystallizes… [and] it turns into your ice cream base. So the more you move it, the more solid it gets.”

Some of the flavors include s'mores, mint chip, rocky road, French toast and even Fruity Pebbles.

