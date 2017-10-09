Rolled ice cream rolls in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — An ice cream trend gaining momentum nationwide has rolled into Richmond.

Cold Platform, a new shop that specializes in rolled ice cream, opened last month at 4336 Pouncey Tract Road in Short Pump.

Shops serving rolled ice cream, which originated as Southeast Asian street food and is sometimes referred to as Thai ice cream, have been popping up around the country.

Cold Platform, owned by Hyunmee Larkin, who also co-owns Jumpology trampoline park near Virginia Center Commons, is the first shop dedicated to rolled ice cream in the Richmond market.

The ice cream is made by pouring a base liquid – chocolate or vanilla – onto a surface chilled to below 0 degrees. Toppings are chopped up and mixed in while the ice cream hardens, after which it’s spread out and scraped into rolls.

“It’s big in California and New York, but here it’s something people don’t know a whole lot about,” said manager Jonathan Alvarado, a Brooklyn native who grew up working in restaurants, including his family’s pizzeria.

