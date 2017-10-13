× Richmond spent $570,000 on Monument Avenue rally

RICHMOND, Va. — It cost the City of Richmond $570,013 to prepare and respond to the September pro-Confederate rally on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. The rally, which consisted of about a half dozen pro-Confederate demonstrators, took place September 16 near the monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

A cost breakdown, provided by the city showed most of the money — $506,369 — was spent on police personnel and police equipment.

While the small pro-Confederate rallied to show its support of the Confederate monuments, hundreds of counter-protesters marched along Monument Avenue to show their opposition to the pro-Confederate rally.

No one was injured during the event, which took place about one month after a violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. Counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed at the Charlottesville rally when police said a white nationalist ran into her with his car.

Charlottesville Police announced it spent nearly $70,000 during the violent August 12 rally. The $70,000 expense did not include the cost for Virginia State Police, who also responded.

During September’s rally in Richmond, four people who marched in opposition to the pro-Confederate group were arrested and charged with wearing masks in public.

The Tennessee-based group that planned to September rally said it hoped to return to Monument Avenue for another rally in December.