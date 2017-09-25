Charlottesville Police spent nearly $70,000 on Unite the Right rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Charlottesville Police Department spent nearly $70,000 in expenses for the Unite the Right rally on August 12. The department said its response to the rally cost the city more than $50,000 in salaries, $14,000 in logistics, and $5,000 for quartermaster costs.

The salaries figure includes nearly $44,000 in overtime for Charlottesville police officers, $3,300 worth of salaries for deputies from the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, and $2,300 of salaries for Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail staff.

Logistics costs include more than $2,000 for hotel and lodging, $700 in food expenses, and more than $1,600 for IT Equipment.

The near $70,000 worth of expenses does not include the cost for Virginia State Troopers who responded.

White nationalists gathered for the Unite the Right rally and clashed with counterprotesters in downtown Charlottesville. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when police said a man drove his car into a crowd.

The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., 20, has been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

Two Virginia state troopers were killed in a helicopter crash nearby after monitoring events during the rally.