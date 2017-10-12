× Powhatan High threat deemed not credible

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — “Vague threats” delivered over social media and aimed at Powhatan High School were deemed “not credible” by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department.

“Last night, the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Department was able to identify the source of the vague threat we received through social media,” the school system alerted parents Thursday morning. “As a result, we have no safety concerns for students or staff today. The threat has been deemed not credible. We appreciate your concern and will continue to provide additional information if any becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation.”

In an email to parents on Wednesday, Powhatan High School Principal Mike Massa said the school received a “vague” threat.

“Powhatan High School received a vague warning through social media of a possible threat at school tomorrow, Thursday, October 12th,” the email read.

School officials said there was never a specific threat made in the social media post.

It’s been a tense week at several Virginia schools.

Charlottesville City schools were on modified lockdown Wednesday, after the FBI notified leaders of a social media threat.

Dinwiddie High School and nearby Dinwiddle Middle School were both put on lock down Wednesday morning following a gun scare.

A call about “an armed intruder” at Dinwiddie High School was placed to Petersburg Police Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The schools were locked down and the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the area.

No gunman was located and there were no reports of shots fired. Officers and K-9s searched the building.