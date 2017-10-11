Gun scare puts Dinwiddie schools on lock down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Dinwiddie High School and nearby Dinwiddle Middle School are on lock down Wednesday morning following a gun scare.

A call about "an armed intruder" at Dinwiddie High School was placed to Petersburg Police Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The schools were locked down and the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police responded to the area.

At this point, no gunman has been located.

There have been no reports of shots fired.

A mass call sent to parents indicated all the students are safe.

This is a developing story.

