Richmond officer returns to active duty after fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police officer who shot and killed a man at a traffic stop earlier this year has returned to active duty.

Richmond Police Officer Cleophas Williams shot and killed Jaison Fitzgerald last May during a traffic stop on Lynnhaven Avenue.

Fitzgerald wanted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic dispute with a female companion and her family.

Per protocol, Williams was placed on administrative leave with pay immediately following the shooting.

Williams returned to active duty on September 20 after the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute him.

The Richmond Police Department will now conduct an administrative investigation into the case. Police say Officer Williams was not wearing a body-worn camera at the time of the shooting.

A police spokesperson said Chief Alfred Durham met earlier this week with Fitzgerald’s family to express his condolences in person.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone involved in this case,” said RPD Chief Alfred Durham. “Mr. Fitzgerald’s family, Officer Williams and his family, and the Department have all been deeply affected by what happened. A life was lost, and for that I am sorry.”