Officer who fatally shot Richmond suspect was not wearing body cam

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police officer who shot and killed a man wanted for attempted murder was not wearing a body camera the day of the shooting.

Richmond Police Officer Cleophas Williams, who has been on the force for two years, remains on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

“It has been my policy to release the names of officers involved in fatal shootings. I have done it in the past,” Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said. “But, we must first assess the situation and determine the possibility of retaliation. We have completed that portion of the investigation which is why I am releasing Officer Williams’ name at this time.”

Richmond Police have rolled out more than 250 body cameras to officers around the city. They expected to have an additional 200 body camera on the street by the end of the year.

Officer Williams shot and killed 29-year-old Jaison Fitzgerald during a Monday night traffic stop.

Fitzgerald was wanted for a weekend incident where he was accused of firing two gunshot at his wife’s father during an argument on Armfield Way in Richmond.

“I tried to get him to leave and calm down because I know his mindset,” Fitzgerald’s wife De’Maurice told Jon Burkett after the shooting.

A “be-on-the-look-out” for Fitzgerald was broadcast to police and Crime Insider sources said officers spotted him driving in South Richmond on Monday.

Police pulled him over on Lynhaven Avenue where witnesses said they heard police give him a command to drop his weapon.

“I heard a very commanding voice say, ‘Stop… drop the weapon!'” a neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.

Fitzgerald was shot in the chest. He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died.

De’Maurice Fitzgerald said she was not mad at the police officer because she said Jaison frequently mentioned he was not going back to jail, hinting police would have to kill him.

“He always said ‘til death do us part,’” she said.

She said regardless of his prior charges, Jaison Fitzgerald was good to his kids.

“Very good father, he loved his kids, he loved to go fishing and do his own thing,” De’Maurice said.

Richmond Police expressed their condolences to the Fitzgerald family.

“I am saddened by the fact that the Richmond Police Department is having to investigate a case like this one,” Chief Durham said. “Using lethal force is one of the most difficult decisions a police officer must make in the line of duty. My thoughts are with Officer Williams, Jaison Fitzgerald and their families.”

Richmond Police have not yet located any video of the shooting, either from other officers, neighbors, or witnesses.

The Department’s Force Investigation Team continues to investigate and will present their findings to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

Tips to the police can be sent to Detective W. Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

37.472875 -77.440648