Man shot Saturday in South Richmond dies; one suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Va. – A 21-year-old man shot over the weekend in South Richmond died from his injuries on Wednesday evening. The Richmond Police Department identified the victim in the daylight homicide as Alexander Briggs, 21, of the 2400 block of Flint Street.

At approximately 12:32 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue for the report of two people shot. When police arrived, they found Briggs lying on a sidewalk suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers also discovered another male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police identified the other individual shot as Carrol Speights, 25, of the 00 block of Frank Street. He was arrested the same day and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated assault.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

Both were transported to a local hospital to be treated. Briggs succumbed to his injuries Wednesday evening.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detectives J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.