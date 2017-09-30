4 suspects wanted in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are looking for four suspects in a shooting that injured two people Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue. Police say one victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest and another suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the shoulder.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

