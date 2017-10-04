Police identify 32-year-old man killed in Midlothian Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A 32-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in the Midlothian Village apartment complex.

The Richmond Police Department identified the victim as apartment complex as Larry M. Scott, a resident in the apartment complex.

At approximately 10:37 p.m. yesterday, police responded to the neighborhood for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located Scott inside an apartment building, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

This becomes the third homicide in the Midlothian Village Apartments. Two adults males were killed in April.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.