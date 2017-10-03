Hanover parents grieving after daughter was put in closet after overdosing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover father fought back tears Tuesday, searching for words to describe the loss of his daughter.

"The last two months have been… the worst of my life," said Seward McGhee, describing a family tragedy, a seven-year struggle. “It’s a hurt, only a parent would know when they’ve lost a child.”

Seward and his wife Ann's youngest daughter Dillon overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl in early August.

Chesterfield Police found her body inside a home on Shady Lane in Chesterfield after asking homeowner John Nielsen several times to let them in.

They claim when he refused, they got a search warrant and found Dillon McGhee in a bedroom closet. Crime Insider sources say she had been in the closet for some time.

"Shoving her into a closet… It’s just not the way you treat somebody,” said McGhee.

"To do what he did with her after she passed away, I don’t know if he could understand what we are going through, but I want him behind bars,” said Ann.

Nielsen is locked up on drug charges and a charge of improperly disposing of a body.

Dillon's mom and dad want others dealing with the deadly epidemic of heroin to do whatever they can to detox and get help. They had planned to fly Dillon to a drug rehab in California on August 7.

She was pronounced dead August 4, leaving them with picture memories of a bright and beautiful girl, one they say they loved to the moon and back.

"Ultimately we found out that the addiction is so strong that very few people come out of it, which is sad,” said Ann. “Society has got to do something about this there are so many uncalled for deaths."

Nielsen was picked up by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force on September 26.

Crime Insider sources say they found John Nielsen in room 311 at the Microhotel in Sandston.

He has a court appearance Wednesday, October 4, exactly two months after 26-year-old Dillon McGhee's death.