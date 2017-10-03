Police: Man hid woman’s body in closet of Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was charged with Unlawful Disposal of a Dead Body and various drug crimes after Chesterfield Police were called to a home on Shady Lane to check on the welfare of a woman.

John S. Nielsen, 43, of Shady Lane, was arrested last week in connection to the August 4 incident.

“The investigation indicates that he placed the body of a deceased adult female in a closet and attempted to conceal her presence in the residence from police,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “There is no indication of foul play in the woman’s death.”

In addition to the Unlawful Disposal of Dead Body charge, Nielsen was charged with possession of drugs.

This is a developing story. Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.