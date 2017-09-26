These men may hold answers to violent Richmond assault

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police released photos of two men — described as persons of interest — in an August 23 assault in Richmond’s Fan District. The men, police said, may have witnessed the violent crime.

“At approximately 2:20 a.m., on Wednesday, August 23, police responded to the 2500 block of West Main Street for the report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found two individuals suffering from severe facial injuries,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated.”

Police released the following descriptions:

Male with a medium complexion and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Male with medium complexion with dark hair and a thin goatee. He was last seen wearing a light gray tank top, dark pants, and a thick gold chain.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Police said they did not believe the August 23 assault was connected to a weekend incident, also on West Main Street, that left one man bloody and bruised.