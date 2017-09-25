3 people attacked inside convertible in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after three people say they were attacked in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood over the weekend.

Crime Insider sources say three people picked up their convertible at the Visual Arts Center on Main Street when they were approached by three men.

Sources say the men then asked to get in the convertible, words were exchanged, and the driver of the car took off.

The driver, Sarah Rup, told CBS 6 that she left trying to avoid further drama, but at the corner of Floyd and Granby, one of the men jumped on her convertible.

“They were really beefy, they were like 6 feet, 5’ 11’’ to 6’ 3’’, I think,” said Rup. “They were all white and very, I don’t know how to say this, but kind of like ‘Carytown bro,’ you know?”

She said a beer bottle came smashing down on the head on one of the passengers, while her other friend was hit in the face with a fist before being body-slammed on the sidewalk.

“How do you think that is like an appropriate reaction to that? To chase someone down and hurt them for like what was essentially an unfunny, not that serious joke,” said Alex, who was one of the victims.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.