Nurse’s heroic actions inspire surprise at local hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Petersburg nurse, who jumped into action when five people were shot outside her home recently, inspired CBS 6 to recognize other nurses for their hard work.

Reporter CBS 6 Tracy Sears, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, paid a visit to Johnston-Willis Hospital with a surprise for some of the nurses.

“We wanted to do something very special for you all just as a way to say thank you for all that you do,” Sears told more than a dozen nurses. “Not just what you do for patients, but what you stand for.”

Sears surprised the nurses with some free lunch from Panera in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

“We have some breads, sandwiches, and all sorts of goodies for you today,” said Sears.

“You are the first responders, the first line of defense; we want you to know that you are well thought of and appreciated. We want you to know that we appreciate you and wanted to do something nice for you today.”

CBS 6 Gives airs Monday nights at 11 on CBS 6 News.