Love prompts nurse to help people shot in her neighborhood

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Neighbors credit a quick-acting Petersburg nurse for helping five people shot on the street. The shooting happened outside Shortt’s Grocery, at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets, around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Janee Brown Williams is a nurse who lives near the Sunday night shooting scene.

Williams, who was taking a nap in between shifts, woke up to gunshots.

"When I heard screaming that's when I decided to get up and go see what was going on,” she said.

Williams called the scene "hectic."

"When you're seeing bodies laid out, it was very horrifying," she said.

Williams said two of the shooting victims were in really bad shape.

"I began CPR when it seemed like he was going downhill. I wasn't able to get any respiration out of him so that's why I begin CPR,” she said.

She also helped another man who'd been shot on his side.

"I had ripped up the shirt and I tied the wound just to put pressure on it so I could stop the bleeding,” Williams said.

Those two men ended up being flown to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.

Three other shooting victims were also treated at the hospital.

"The only thing going through my head is that I have to save these men. I'd hate to lose a life,” said Williams.

Police believe the victims knew each other.

Detectives Sunday night said they were looking for a car—a silver Dodge Charger. A few hours later, Chesterfield police pulled over a car matching that description for speeding. Chesterfield police arrested the driver for a traffic infraction. Petersburg detectives spoke to the driver and say they are investigating if he was connected to the shooting Sunday night.

It was a violent night in Petersburg, but neighbors said it could've been deadly if it hadn't been for Williams.

"I mean, I don't look for 'thank yous'because everything I did, I did from just the love I have for people,” said Williams.

If you know anything, If you have information that could help police, call Petersburg Police Department on Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.