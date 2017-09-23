3 arrested in shooting outside Petersburg convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and four other people wounded outside Shortt's Grocery in Peterburg last weekend.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said detectives and the SWAT team executed search warrants in the 1200 Block of McKenzie Street and the 300 Block of Hurt Street Saturday in connection to the shooting outside Shortt's Grocery -- at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets -- just before 9:40 p.m. last Sunday.

As a result of the search on McKenzie Street, 21-year-old Jamal Devonte Brown of Petersburg was taken into custody on four counts of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additionally, 27-year-old Harkeim Sharar Wells of Petersburg was taken into custody during the search at the home in the 300 Block of Hurt Street. Wells was charged with four counts of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Chambliss also said that 20-year-old Danzel J’Quan Rives of North Dinwiddie, who was initially mistaken for a shooting victim, was arrested on Tuesday. Rives was charged him with four counts of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony as well as one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

Nurse helps shooting victims

Janee Brown Williams, a nurse who lives near the shooting scene, was taking a nap in between shifts when she woke to gunshots.

“When I heard screaming that’s when I decided to get up and go see what was going on,” she said.

Williams called the scene “hectic.”

“When you’re seeing bodies laid out, it was very horrifying,” she said.

Williams said two of the shooting victims were in really bad shape.

“I began CPR when it seemed like he was going downhill. I wasn’t able to get any respiration out of him so that’s why I begin CPR,” she said.

She also helped another man who’d been shot on his side.

“I had ripped up the shirt and I tied the wound just to put pressure on it so I could stop the bleeding,” Williams said.

Those two men ended up being flown to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.

Three other shooting victims were also treated at the hospital.

“The only thing going through my head is that I have to save these men. I’d hate to lose a life,” said Williams.