Woman who allegedly shot trooper is person of interest in robberies: Crime Insider

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The woman who allegedly shot a Virginia State Trooper during a high-speed police chase Tuesday night is also a person of interest in two recent armed robberies in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say Karisa Shyane Daniels, of Durham, North Carolina is definitely a person of interest because she matches the description of a woman who held up two businesses on September 12 on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said a woman wearing a ponytail and a baseball cap walked into a business in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike and the 6100 block of Midlothian Turnpike, pulled a gun on a store employee, and demanded money.

That woman was described as a black female with a light complexion and approximately 20 to 25 years old.

The 23-year-old Daniels also fits that description.

Woman charged with trying to kill trooper

The situation began after 11:35 p.m. when Trooper C.A. Putnam attempted to pullover a woman driving 87 miles-per-hour in a 60 mph zone Chippenham Parkway north, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said.

“When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Toyota pulled over. As the trooper approached the Toyota, it sped away and a pursuit was initiated,” a state police spokesperson said. “The pursuit continued north on Chippenham Parkway and then onto Parham Road. The Toyota then turned onto September Drive and into a neighborhood.”

When the Toyota encountered a dead-end, it began to turn around in the cul-de-sac in Lakeway Court. The trooper pulled his patrol car in front of the Toyota to stop it.

Daniels, police said, got out of her car and fired a gunshot at the trooper as he approached her, the Virginia State Police spokesperson said. The trooper was struck in the arm and in his bulletproof vest. Daniels ran away into the neighborhood.

“At approximately midnight, a second trooper located the woman and commanded her to drop the weapon. The female complied and she was taken into custody without further incident,” police said.

Daniels was charged with attempted capital murder of a Virginia State Trooper and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon, and additional charges are pending.

The 23-year-old made a Facebook post on May 28 that read “You gotta’ take me on a high speed chase before you catch me.”

Veteran trooper Chris Putnam was recovering Wednesday night. Crime Insider sources say there was no nerve damage after he was shot in the arm. He’s expected to bounce back fully.

Crime Insider sources tell Burkett that the gun used during the shooting was stolen.