Woman in ponytail, baseball cap wanted for Richmond armed robberies  

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman wearing a ponytail and Jordan brand baseball cap is wanted in connection to two business armed robberies in South Richmond.

Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect wanted in two robberies on Tuesday, September 12.

The first incident happened around 11:20 a.m. at a business in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

“After interacting with the suspect regarding documentation, the suspect pulled a firearm, pointed it at the employee and demanded money,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

After receiving cash from the employee, the woman fled the business in an older model dark gray four-door Acura, according to police. The car did not have a front license plate.

Police said the second armed robbery happened around 5 p.m. that same day.

Investigators said the suspect walked into a business located in the 6100 block of Midlothian Turnpike with an envelope in her hand.

“After a brief interaction, the same suspect unveiled the firearm and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect walked out of the door and fled the scene in the gray vehicle,” said the police spokesperson.

Surveillance video captured the female suspect in the second armed robbery.

The woman is described as a black female with a light complexion and approximately 20 to 25 years old.

She is described as approximately 140 to 160 pounds with dark hair pulled in to a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a Jordan brand baseball cap, gray T-shirt, dark basketball shorts and white sneakers and socks.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.