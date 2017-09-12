City leaders unveil ‘short term’ solutions to address violence in the courts

RICHMOND, Va. — Mere miles from Richmond City Hall, a little boy rode his bike around Mosby Court as city leaders, and the head of the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority, talked about what needs to be done to protect him, and the nearly 10,000 people who lives in Richmond’s housing projects.

Fifty percent of the residents are under the age of 18.

“I have instructed the chief and requested TK (Somanath, CEO RRHA) to take whatever legal means at their disposal to re-double their efforts to stem the tide of violence,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

What does that mean?

In the short term, RRHA plans to aggressively enforce leases among households involved in criminal activities, add improved lighting, install cameras throughout the housing projects, and implement a car registration decal program.

It also means more police officers deployed in the courts, and the ramifications that result.

“With increased deployment you are going to have increased arrests you are going to have a difficult tension between our goal and the community’s perception of what is happening to their community,” Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Mike Herring said.

Still, several residents CBS 6 talked to said they want to see more police in the courts.

“When they patrol more the violence is down, but when they’re absent that’s when the violence happens more,” Debra Laczko who lives in Mosby Court said.

But, Stoney, Chief Alfred Durham, Herring, and Somanath all admit those tactics only provide a short term solution.

“That is a band aid short term approach to the underlying system issues of what is going on in our communities,” Durham said. “We cannot do it alone, so am I frustrated yes, I am.”

Chief says Mosby, Creighton, Whickham and Gilpin are most challenging housing communities right now @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

All the leaders said Richmond as a whole, from the housing projects to the more affluent West End, needs to work together to address the system issues related to poverty in the courts.

“In order to transform public housing as we know it we have to leverage the growth we’ve seen in the entire city for the greater good in all of our communities,” Stoney said.

Growth that, while exciting for RVA, doesn’t seem to touch the little boy on the bike or his dad.

“I just want a job, I want to see more work,” the boy’s dad said.

Dennis Danvers, who lives far from the crime hot spots in the Museum District, said he wants to see more affordable housing in fairly affluent neighborhoods like his.

“I would like to see more diversity in my neighborhood and an opportunity for people of modest means to make a go of it,” Danvers said.

The mayor announced he will host a housing summit October 31 to work on a long-term public housing solution.

Chief Durham says there are 46 homicides right now. 9 other deaths being investigated @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief says he is frustrated. Says they can't do it alone. Says there are underlying systemic issues @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief says folks in west end are picking up phone and calling police and they don't have problems over there @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief: 723 arrests in those 4 problem housing projects arrested (unclear on timeline) @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

RRHA head says: "we are coming after you" to people doing bad things in communities. Says they will be taking action. @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

RRHA is going to actively engage with Richmond Police going forward to ferret out criminal element in communities @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

RRHA head says public housing communities have "lived its life" Says we need to think @ transformation of these communities @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Herring: fear is a constant. Not unique to #rva. But guns are so prevelant in #Rva that they are like accessories @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Herring: only way to prevent random shooting is increased deployment. That will lead to increased arrests @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief: 3 Gilpin victims in apt were targeted, not random. Northside shootings came out of social media argument @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief: we are tired of being beaten up. We need your help @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Herring: we relocate people for protection purposes and support them financially for a period of time @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Community activist: these are supposed to be economic uplifting communities-is that really happening? @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Mayor: Current tenants will be at the table for upcoming public housing forum @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

