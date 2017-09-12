Community activists force into briefing on deadly gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of community activists forced their way into a media-only briefing on recent deadly gun violence inside some of Richmond's public housing communities.

The briefing was intended for "credentialed members of the media" inside the large conference room at City Hall 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a media advisory from Mayor Levar Stoney's office.

Former Prez of Richmond NAACP & 2 others are agitated. Want to attend crime presser & were told they couldn't @CBS6 #RVA pic.twitter.com/7mxOrIdKS5 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Omari Guevara, who identified himself as a community activist, was initially blocked from entering the briefing prior to the scheduled start time. He then tussled with a city employee and pushed his away inside the room before being allowed to stay along with other city residents.

"It's just unfair that we don't have the activists at the table that can pull people together," former Richmond NAACP President Lynetta Thompson said.

The briefing was scheduled after four people were shot and killed in two separate shootings in Gilpin Court, Sunday morning.

Hours before the Gilpin shooting, a man and 9-year-old girl were shot on Richmond's Northside at 5th Avenue and Burns Street. The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, was pulled from life support, according to Police Chief Alfred Durham.

Mayor Stoney, Chief Durham, Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Herring, and Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority CEO TK Somanath discussed the efforts the city and residents can take to curb the violence seen in public housing communities.

Durham identified Mosby, Creighton, Gilpin, and Wickham Courts as the neighborhoods were his officers are seeing the most increase in crime.

"My staff are trying to bring some piece of mind and assurance that we are going to do everything we can to bring closure to these families," Durham said. "It's tough that we are not getting the help."

Durham held up photographs of guns and drugs seized from homes located inside the public housing communities that he described as the catalysts for the shootings.

Head of RRHA, Chief Durham and Mayor here to talk @ what they're doing to try to reduce violence in #rva @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/aJ4fpbfXsS — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Mayor @LevarStoney announces a housing summit on October 31st. Wants to establish funding source for redevelopment of public housing @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief Durham says there are 46 homicides right now. 9 other deaths being investigated @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief says Mosby, Creighton, Whickham and Gilpin are most challenging housing communities right now @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief says he is frustrated. Says they can't do it alone. Says there are underlying systemic issues @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief says folks in west end are picking up phone and calling police and they don't have problems over there @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief: 723 arrests in those 4 problem housing projects arrested (unclear on timeline) @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

RRHA head says: "we are coming after you" to people doing bad things in communities. Says they will be taking action. @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

RRHA is going to actively engage with Richmond Police going forward to ferret out criminal element in communities @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

RRHA head says public housing communities have "lived its life" Says we need to think @ transformation of these communities @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Herring: fear is a constant. Not unique to #rva. But guns are so prevelant in #Rva that they are like accessories @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Herring: only way to prevent random shooting is increased deployment. That will lead to increased arrests @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief: 3 Gilpin victims in apt were targeted, not random. Northside shootings came out of social media argument @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Chief: we are tired of being beaten up. We need your help @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Herring: we relocate people for protection purposes and support them financially for a period of time @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Community activist: these are supposed to be economic uplifting communities-is that really happening? @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

Mayor: Current tenants will be at the table for upcoming public housing forum @CBS6 #rva — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017

My question: why are we only calling out folks in public housing who are scared for their lives for not turning in criminals? @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) September 12, 2017